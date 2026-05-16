When a person hears they will need a chemo port, it often raises questions about what the device is, how chemo port placement works, and what chemo port aftercare involves day to day.

A chemo port is a small medical device connected to a catheter that sits under the skin and provides reliable access to a large vein for chemotherapy, blood tests, and other IV medications. Understanding this process can make treatment feel more manageable and less intimidating.

What Is a Chemo Port and Why Is It Used?

A chemo port is a small, dome‑shaped device, usually about the size of a coin, that sits under the skin of the chest. It is connected to a thin, flexible catheter that threads into a large vein near the heart. This design allows chemotherapy drugs to flow directly into a central vein, which helps protect smaller veins in the arms and hands.

Compared with repeated IV lines, a chemo port reduces the number of needle sticks, lowers the risk of vein damage, and allows infusions and blood draws to be done more efficiently.

Because the port and catheter can stay in place for months or even years, they are especially useful for people who need long courses of chemo or other IV therapies.

Preparing for Chemo Port Placement

Before chemo port placement, the care team reviews medical history, current medications, and allergies.

Some medications, especially blood thinners, may need to be adjusted or paused before the procedure. Patients receive instructions about when to stop eating or drinking, what time to arrive, and whether someone needs to drive them home afterward.

This is a good time to ask practical questions about the port and catheter: where the chemo port will sit, how visible it might be, how soon chemo can begin after placement, and what activities should be limited.

Wearing comfortable, front‑opening clothing and planning a lighter schedule on the day of placement can help the process go more smoothly.

Day 0: What Happens During Chemo Port Placement?

On the day of chemo port placement, the procedure usually takes place in a hospital or outpatient center. The person lies on a procedure table while the skin on the neck and chest is cleaned thoroughly. Local anesthesia is used to numb the area, and light sedation may be given to help them relax.

The clinician makes a small incision on the chest to create a pocket under the skin for the port. A second small incision near the neck allows the catheter to be guided into a large vein using imaging, according to the World Health Organization.

Once the chemo port and catheter are positioned correctly and connected, the incisions are closed with stitches, surgical glue, or adhesive strips. A dressing is applied, and after a short observation period, the person goes home with written chemo port aftercare instructions.

First Week: Early Chemo Port Aftercare

The first 24 to 48 hours after chemo port placement focus on rest and basic aftercare. Mild bruising, swelling, and soreness around the incision sites are common. Approved pain medications can help with discomfort.

Dressings generally need to stay clean and dry, and many teams recommend avoiding showers for the first day or keeping the area covered and dry if showering is allowed.

From days 3 to 7, soreness and bruising usually begin to improve. The outer dressing may be removed according to instructions, while Steri‑Strips or surgical glue are left to fall off on their own. The chemo port feels like a small, firm bump under the skin, and the catheter runs toward the neck.

People are often advised to avoid heavy lifting, strenuous upper‑body exercise, and repetitive overhead motions during this time to avoid pulling on the port or catheter. Clothing that rubs directly over the port is usually avoided for comfort.

Weeks 2–4: Living With a Port and Catheter

Over the next several weeks, the incision normally closes and tenderness fades. Daily routines begin to return to normal. Many people can resume work and light to moderate exercise with approval from their oncology team. The chemo port and catheter continue to provide stable access for treatment, with little impact on most day‑to‑day activities.

Some activities still require caution. Contact sports or anything that could strike the port directly are often discouraged. Swimming may be allowed once the site is fully healed and the port is not accessed, but this depends on the provider's advice. Simple adjustments, such as padding under a seatbelt or choosing softer fabrics over the port, help maintain comfort.

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What Chemo Through a Port Feels Like

During treatment, the nurse cleans the skin over the chemo port with antiseptic, then inserts a special needle through the skin into the port. People may feel a quick pinch or pressure.

Numbing cream or ice can reduce this sensation if needed. Once the needle is in place, tubing connects to the port so chemo drugs, fluids, or blood products can flow through the catheter into the central vein.

Blood tests can also be done through the same access point. Many patients find chemo through a port less stressful than repeated IV attempts, especially over many treatment cycles.

After the infusion, the port is flushed with saline and often a small amount of heparin to help keep the catheter clear. The needle is removed, and a small dressing may be placed.

Long‑Term Chemo Port Aftercare and Removal

Ongoing chemo port aftercare focuses on keeping the device clean and working well. When the port is used regularly for chemo, nurses use sterile technique and clean the skin each time, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the port is not in frequent use, it usually needs to be flushed every few weeks to prevent clotting in the catheter. Patients are encouraged to watch for redness, warmth, swelling, drainage, fever, or new pain during flushing or infusion, and to report these signs promptly.

A chemo port and catheter can stay in place as long as needed and functioning properly. When treatment is finished and no further IV therapy is expected, the oncology team may recommend removing the port.

Removal is an outpatient procedure: the skin is numbed, a small incision is made, and the port and catheter are gently removed. The incision is closed and covered with a bandage. Short‑term aftercare includes keeping the area clean and dry, avoiding heavy lifting for a few days, and monitoring for any signs of infection.

Building Confidence With Chemo Port Placement and Aftercare

Learning what to expect from chemo port placement, how the port and catheter are used during treatment, and which chemo port aftercare steps matter most can help people feel more prepared.

A chemo port offers reliable vein access, reduces the strain of repeated IVs, and supports safer delivery of chemotherapy over time.

With clear instructions and open communication with the healthcare team, patients can navigate each phase, from the day of placement through daily use and eventual removal, with greater confidence in their chemo port and overall treatment plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a chemo port be used for blood transfusions or other IV medications?

Yes. In most cases, a chemo port can be used for blood transfusions, IV fluids, and certain medications, as long as the oncology team approves.

2. Will a chemo port affect how a person sleeps?

Initially, some people avoid lying on the side of the port due to tenderness, but once healed, most can sleep in their usual positions with minor adjustments for comfort.

3. Does a chemo port always need to be removed after treatment?

Not immediately. Some doctors recommend keeping the port in place for a period after chemo in case additional treatment is needed, then removing it when it is clearly no longer required.

4. Is it safe to travel or fly with a chemo port?

Yes. Flying with a chemo port is generally safe, and the device usually does not trigger security alarms; carrying a medical card or note can be helpful when going through security.