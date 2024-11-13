Managing blood pressure at safe levels is essential for reducing the risk of various complications, especially in older adults. For those struggling with excess weight, controlling blood pressure becomes even more crucial to help prevent heart attacks and strokes. Researchers now suggest that vitamin D supplementation may be an effective, simple way to lower blood pressure levels in elderly adults with obesity.

Earlier studies have shown that vitamin D deficiency is linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, immunological diseases, infections, and cancer. However, it was not known how supplementation would benefit high blood pressure.

In the latest study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, researchers examined the effects of taking either 600 IU or 3,750 IU of vitamin D daily over a year on 221 older adults with obesity. The participants were also given 250 mg of calcium citrate.

The results showed that both groups experienced an average decrease of 3.5 mm Hg in systolic blood pressure and a 2.8 mm Hg drop in diastolic blood pressure.

However, while comparing the two groups, the higher dosage of vitamin D was not linked to additional benefits. The researchers also noted that the people who benefited most were those with obesity and low vitamin D levels.

"Vitamin D and calcium decrease SBP (systolic blood pressure) and DBP (diastolic blood pressure) in overweight older individuals, but more is not necessarily better. This effect is seen in individuals with BMI greater than 30, in hypertensive patients, and seems to be largely independent of dose," the researchers wrote.

The Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommends a daily intake of 600 International Units (IU) of vitamin D.

"Our study found vitamin D supplementation may decrease blood pressure in specific subgroups such older people, people with obesity and possibly those with low vitamin D levels. High vitamin D doses compared to the IOM's recommended daily dose did not provide additional health benefits," said the study author Dr. Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan in a news release.

However, before choosing to take vitamin D supplements, experts recommend getting a blood test to check for deficiency of the nutrient. Also, it is important to follow a doctor's guidance on the appropriate dosage for your specific needs. For optimal results, supplementation should always be used along with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and effective weight management.