Amy Schumer has opened up about how comments on social media helped her with the diagnosis of Cushing syndrome. In a candid podcast interview, the 43-year-old actress revealed that after receiving online feedback about her "puffier" appearance, she realized that she had a hormonal disorder caused by high levels of cortisol in the body.

The Emmy winning actress and comedian who gained widespread recognition with her stand-up comedy said she received comments about her "moon face" while she appeared in February last year for promoting her Hulu series "Life & Beth".

"It was like a year ago and the internet really came for me after doing a bunch of press and I was like, 'OK, everybody like, relax,'" Schumer told host Alex Cooper.

"But then, like, doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were like, 'No, no, we think like, something's really up. Like, your face looks so crazy that we think something's up,' she said.

Schumer said she was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome at the end of the same month.

Know signs of Cushing syndrome:

Recognizing the signs of Cushing syndrome is crucial for early detection and treatment. Symptoms can include unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen and face, a round "moon face," and a hump of fat on the upper back. Other signs include thinning skin, easy bruising, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, and fatigue. Mood changes such as depression or anxiety, along with memory issues or difficulty concentrating, may also signal the condition.

Causes of high cortisol:

High cortisol levels can result from several causes including the use of glucocorticoid medications prescribed for autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammation. In some cases, it could be caused by pituitary tumors, which produce excessive Adrenocorticotropic hormone, (ACTH), a hormone that stimulates cortisol production. Also Adrenal tumors, often benign, can also produce too much cortisol, though in rare cases, they can be cancerous.

Complications:

If left untreated, the condition can be potentially fatal, as the condition causes hypercortisolism, a dangerous imbalance of cortisol in the body. This can lead to a range of severe health issues, including chronic infections, blood clots, heart attacks, and even depression. Also, those with untreated Cushing syndrome may experience significant weight gain, memory problems, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a higher risk of broken bones. The condition can also lead to metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or impaired fasting glucose.