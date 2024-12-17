Do you often wake up in the middle of the night, find yourself drenched in sweat, or experience vivid dreams? Or do you feel exhausted all day but suddenly wide awake at bedtime? These seemingly minor sleep issues should not be ignored, as they could be your body's way of signaling a deeper problem, such as elevated stress hormones, warns a doctor.

Dr. MaryBeth Ayer, a Massachusetts-based board-certified holistic practitioner lists 10 red flags that may indicate high cortisol or stress hormone levels.

"Our sleep can tell us SO much about our stress hormones. Sleep is extremely important and I know how frustrating it can be to wake up feeling exhausted," Dr. Ayer said in a TikTok video.

These are the symptoms Dr. Ayer warns you to check:

1. Waking up most nights between 3-4 a.m.

2. Intense stressful dreams

3. Waking up covered in sweat

4. Racing thoughts before bed

5. Shoulder, neck, or wrist pain when you wake up

6. Tired all day but wide awake when it's time for bed

7. Tossing and turning in sleep

8. Grinding your teeth at night

9. Feeling overheated in bed

10. Feeling exhausted when you wake up

Having three or more of these issues may indicate that you need to check hormones and work to balance cortisol. "One of my favorite tips is having protein, fat, and carb within an hour of bed. This can be Greek yogurt, peanut butter and banana," Dr. Ayer adds.

What happens when you have high cortisol?

Cortisol is a hormone that plays a crucial role in several bodily functions, including blood sugar regulation, inflammation reduction, metabolism control, and memory formation. However, when your body has too much cortisol, you may have Cushing syndrome.

In addition to sleep issues, high cortisol levels can lead to weight gain, acne, high blood sugar and blood pressure, muscle weakness, and weakened bones or osteoporosis. Elevated cortisol can also cause a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.

How to Manage Cortisol Levels?

To lower cortisol levels, simple lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Getting quality sleep, along with regular exercise and a healthy diet, helps reduce stress Managing stress through calming techniques and practicing deep breathing exercises can also help reduce cortisol levels.

If your high cortisol levels are due to taking glucocorticoid medicine (drugs for reducing inflammation) for a long time, your healthcare provider may consider controlling the symptoms by lowering the doses or slowly tapering them off. However, in some cases, high cortisol could be due to a pituitary tumor which might need surgical intervention, radiation or medications.