When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, goes the old saying. Although many may often think it is easier said than done, researchers now say being playful has its own advantages while facing adverse events in life.

In a recent study, researchers found that having a playful approach to life would activate the concept of "lemonading", which they say involves the capability to make use of "positive possibilities" amid challenging situations.

"Our study revealed that playfulness and resilience are intimately connected through what we call 'lemonading' — the ability to imagine and generate positive experiences even in difficult circumstances," said Dr. Xiangyou 'Sharon' Shen of Oregon State University, corresponding author of the article.

The researchers explored the concept by surveying a group of 503 adults in the U.S. about their experiences during the second wave of COVID-19 in February 2021 when vaccines were rolled out.

The survey evaluated participants' perceptions of infection risk, their outlook on improvement, social support, and emotional and behavioral responses. It also asked them to rate their playfulness, including spontaneity, inhibition, and motivation to seek fun.

People who were more playful had a greater expectation of a successful vaccine rollout, and hope that life would return to normal. They stayed positive about the future and coped well during the lockdown. Since they were motivated to have fun and were less shy, they could see more positive possibilities in uncertain situations. They also tend to be more flexible and involved in their activities, which helps them cope better with challenges.

"While more and less playful individuals reported feeling equally vulnerable and isolated during the pandemic, highly playful people actively altered challenging situations, found creative substitutes for what was lost, viewed obstacles as opportunities for growth, and maintained a sense of control over their responses," Shen explained.

The researchers noted that playfulness acts as a "color spotlight" rather than "rose-tinted glasses" helping people remain resilient and find positivity in adversities while staying realistic about their circumstances.

"While rose-tinted glasses would color everything positively, potentially distorting reality, the 'color spotlight' effect we observed is more selective," said Shen.

To develop playfulness, you don't necessarily need to play, but instead, try being more flexible and open to fun activities. Researchers suggest engaging in things that spark joy, embracing new experiences, and spending time with people who make you laugh.