A UK mother of four who turned to weight loss jabs to shed her baby weight now warns others it's not worth the risk after collapsing and vomiting blood.

The 43-year-old, already following weight loss diets, weighed 171 lbs when she decided to try the injections to look slimmer. Now, she realizes the dangerous gamble could have left her children without a mother, Manchester Evening News reported.

Gill Riley from Cheshire, England, was determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight and was constantly on several weight loss diets. But when she felt the diet plans were no longer working, she decided to take GLP-1-class weight loss injections which she obtained from a friend who had purchased them from an online pharmacy.

Within just three months of starting the injections, Riley experienced a dramatic weight loss of 18 lbs. By the end of December last year, she began feeling unwell, but she thought it was just the flu. However, everything took a terrifying turn on December 26th when Riley collapsed, vomiting blood. She was immediately rushed to the emergency room, facing a life-threatening situation. The doctors found her body resembled someone with anorexia, and blood results showed that she had very low levels of potassium and sodium.

Riley was diagnosed with pneumonia and put on antibiotics, which she believes was a result of her weakened immunity caused by the weight loss jabs. During her hospital stay, she was treated with IV drips and supplements to help restore her health before getting discharged.

Although Riley has now recovered from the emergency, she needs further tests to evaluate if she has developed any permanent kidney damage.

After her terrifying ordeal, Riley is now urging other women to seriously consider the health risks before using weight loss injections. "Just because I wanted to be skinny, I could have died and left my kids with no mum because I felt like I had to look a certain way and I don't," she said.

"People need to be aware that it's not as simple as taking a skinny jab and everything goes smoothly, you need to think of the risks that are involved with it," she added.