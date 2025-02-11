A woman who experiences constant arousal and multiple daily orgasms due to a rare disorder says people may assume it's pleasurable, but in reality, it brings only pain. The 36-year-old shares her story to raise awareness about this often misunderstood and stigmatized condition that has completely disrupted her life.

Emily McMahon from Melbourne, Australia, was diagnosed with Persistent Genital Arousal Disorder (PGAD) nine years ago after suddenly experiencing uncontrollable, painful orgasms, up to five times a day.

PGAD also known as restless genital syndrome keeps the person aroused all the time even without having a triggering sensation. Primarily affecting women, the condition may impact about 1% of the female population.

As a relatively newly identified condition, researchers are still working to determine the exact cause of PGAD. It is believed to arise from various factors, including genital infections, psychological issues, hormonal imbalances, medication side effects, and nerve damage. The condition can become debilitating, affecting a person's mental health by inducing feelings of frustration and embarrassment.

Doctors initially thought McMahon had a cyst on the side of her clitoris, but later discovered that she had a damaged nerve that had resulted in PGAD. "The condition came on out of nowhere. It started off with a constant uncomfortable sensation when I was doing everyday stuff," McMahon said.

"It's an intense pain that makes me want to grab my groin and rip it off. Imagine the throbbing sensation of climax, times 20. People think I want more, but having no control over my own body completely sucks. It's so frustrating and makes me so anxious," she explained.

McMahon believes that awareness that PGAD is a real medical condition and knowing that symptoms are out of a person's control may help people understand it better. "When people laugh or say that it's not real, they have no idea how it affects me. I'm not trying to get myself off – this is a medical condition. I want nothing more than a cure and for the bullying and judgment to stop," McMahon said.

McMahon currently takes medication to dull the sensation but wants to get surgery done for her damaged nerve. "There's surgery where they can kill the damaged nerve but it's only available in America and I'll never be able to afford to go. I'll be on the medication for the rest of my life unless it suddenly cures itself. Doctors need to do more research to understand the condition and help people. I don't want anyone else to have to go through this. No one deserves to suffer like this," she added.