Every 40 seconds, someone in the US will have a stroke, a life-threatening event with the potential for serious, lasting health consequences. Stroke or brain attack is a leading cause of death and disability for Americans. But did you know that most strokes are preventable?

This World Stroke Day, under the theme 'Greater Than Stroke,' emphasizes the importance of awareness and proactive prevention in the fight against stroke.

How to Prevent Stroke?

While some stroke risk factors, such as family history and age, are beyond our control, others like diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure, and poor diet can be managed to reduce risk. Simple lifestyle changes and early symptom recognition can significantly decrease the likelihood of a stroke and its complications. For stroke survivors, the chance of experiencing a second stroke is about 25 percent. However, adopting healthy habits can lower the risk of a second clot-related stroke by up to 80 percent.

Here are the lifestyle modifications that will help reduce the risk of stroke:

Healthy diet: Make changes to your diet to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables, lower cholesterol through a reduction of saturated and trans fats, and manage blood pressure by cutting back on salt.

Exercise: Regular physical activity is recommended to reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, two main risk factors of all cardiovascular conditions, including stroke.

Quit smoking: To reduce the risk associated with smoking, it is recommended not to smoke, and for those who do, to quit.

Limit Alcohol: Too much alcohol intake is linked to an increased risk of stroke.

Keep metabolic disorders under control: Although metabolic disorders like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes increase the risk of stroke, this risk can be mitigated with proper medication and care. Lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy weight and engaging in regular exercise, can also significantly help reduce this risk.

Recognize Signs:

In addition to prevention, a crucial aspect of stroke management is minimizing complications by seeking immediate medical attention and recognizing the early signs of a stroke.

Use the acronym F.A.S.T. to identify potential symptoms:

F stands for Face Drooping: check if one side of the face droops or feels numb.

A represents Arm Weakness: see if one arm is weak or numb by asking the person to raise both arms; if one drifts downward, it could be a warning sign.

S denotes Speech Difficulty: listen for slurred speech.

T shows Time to call 911: If you notice any of the symptoms of stroke call emergency responders as every minute counts.