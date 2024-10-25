Diabetes is not just about having high blood sugar levels; it is a chronic condition that could potentially lead to several health issues, such as heart attack and stroke. But does the timing of diabetes onset affect the risk of complications and mortality? A recent study revealed that developing diabetes before age 40 is linked to a significantly higher risk of early death.

While diagnosing diabetes before 40 quadrupled the risk of early death, later onset was linked to a one-and-a-half times higher risk of death compared with the general population without the condition, according to the study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. The findings underscore the importance of delaying the onset of diabetes to reduce complications and risk of premature death.

To understand the impact of diabetes on overall health, researchers followed up 4,550 individuals newly diagnosed with diabetes for over 30 years. The participants were between the ages of 25 and 65.

The analysis revealed that diabetic diagnosis at an earlier stage was linked to a higher rate of related complications, particularly microvascular diseases such as eye damage and kidney failure, and a higher risk of death. Diabetes onset at a younger age also was linked to poorer blood sugar control.

"Over the past 30 years, the number of young adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes has increased markedly worldwide. Evidence to date suggests that younger-onset type 2 diabetes, characterized by earlier and longer exposure to high levels of blood glucose, maybe more aggressive than later onset disease. This might include a faster deterioration in β-cell function—the cells in the pancreas that produce and release insulin- and a greater risk of complications such as cardiovascular and kidney disease," said Amanda Adler, co-author of the study in a news release.

According to the lead author of the study, Dr. Beryl Lin, more clinical trials should focus on tailored treatments for delaying diabetic complications in young people.

"We particularly need to understand why young adults with type 2 diabetes suffer greater risks of complications, and how we can identify and help this vulnerable group of people who have to live with diabetes for the rest of their lives," Dr. Lin said.