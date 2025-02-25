Aging depends a lot on lifestyle choices, diet, exercise, and even genetics. While the genes we inherit are out of our control, the food we choose to eat is a powerful modifiable factor that could influence the way we feel and look with age. For those seeking to prevent premature aging, experts suggest avoiding certain food items linked to accelerated signs of aging.

Robert W.B. Love, a neuroscientist known for sharing informative videos on Instagram to raise awareness about health, recently revealed three food items that could make people look older than they actually are. In his latest post, he explained to his 1.5 million followers how each of these food items may accelerate the aging process.

Here are the foods he recommends to avoid:

Soda

Soda tops Love's list of foods to avoid due to several key reasons. First, it promotes weight gain, which can contribute to a more aged appearance and trigger metabolic disorders. Second, soda triggers inflammation in the body, a leading factor in the aging process. Chronic inflammation is linked to skin damage, wrinkles, and a decline in overall health. By cutting back on soda, Love suggests that individuals can help reduce these aging effects and promote a healthier, more youthful appearance.

Fries:

While fries are a beloved snack and a common side dish at many dinner tables, Robert W.B. Love refers to them as a "double whammy" when it comes to aging, as they contribute to both dehydration and inflammation.

So, how exactly do French fries accelerate the aging process? Love explains that the first reason is that they are food high in salt content. Excessive salt intake can lead to dehydration, which is one of the primary causes of premature skin aging, including wrinkles and sagging.

In addition to dehydration, French fries are problematic because they are deep-fried in oil, which can create Advanced Glycation End products (AGEs). These compounds are linked to increased inflammation in the body, which accelerates the aging process.

Hot Dogs:

This may come as a surprise to many. While most people are aware that processed meats are generally not the best for long-term health, Love says hot dogs and other processed meats contribute to accelerated aging as they are high in both salt and sulfites.