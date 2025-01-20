A restful night's sleep is crucial for people of all ages. But, when kids do not sleep well, it does not just drive parents crazy; it also affects the child's growth and development.

For parents with light sleepers at home, a sleep doctor suggests paying close attention to what they eat. While chocolates and caffeine right before bed are known culprits, Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown, a triple-board-certified sleep medicine physician reveals five sneaky foods that could be stealing your child's sleep.

1. Caffeine:

"Caffeine is not just coffee and soda," cautioned Dr. Brown in an Instagram post. While they are the most obvious sources, they can sneak in the form of chocolates, iced tea, decaf drinks, and even some fizzy water, she said.

To ensure better sleep and for calmer, more restful nights, Dr. Brown suggests always checking food labels for hidden caffeine contents.

2. Chocolates:

Your kid's favorite candy could be "double sleep interrupter" as they have both chocolate and sugar, two known factors that affect sleep. "Limit chocolates, especially around holidays to prevent bed time energy spikes," Dr. Brown said.

3. Sugary treats:

It's easy to assume that candies and cookies are the main culprits when it comes to sugar-fueled bedtime struggles. However, Dr. Brown says that sugar can lurk in unexpected places like cereals and cake snacks. These high-sugar treats may cause a burst of energy that leads to hyperactivity at bedtime, followed by emotional crashes that disrupt your child's sleep.

"Avoid sugary treats close to bedtime for smoother transitions to sleep," she said.

4. Processed Food and Refined Carbs:

Processed foods, packed with added sugars and salt, are already known for their negative impact on health. But if you are looking for another reason to cut back, consider this: they can also affect sleep.

Chips, crackers, and granola bars might seem like a quick solution for your child's constant snack cravings. However, Dr. Brown recommends opting for protein-rich snacks before bedtime to prevent blood sugar spikes and promote better sleep.

5. Spicy foods:

For restful sleep, you need a restful tummy. "Foods with tomato sauce, jalapenos, or hot peppers can trigger indigestion and discomfort, disrupting sleep," Dr. Brown explained. It is better to avoid such triggers, particularly during dinner if your child has a sensitive stomach.