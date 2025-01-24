As ADHD diagnoses continue to rise in the U.S., researchers have uncovered a troubling link between the behavioral disorder and reduced life expectancy, with the impact varying between men and women.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders affecting children. The condition can impact various aspects of life, including academic performance, professional achievements, interpersonal relationships, and daily functioning.

In a large-scale study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry, researchers analyzed data from over 300,000 participants with ADHD, comparing it with a similar group without the condition to understand its effects on longevity. The findings revealed that men with ADHD had a life expectancy reduction of 4.5 to 9 years, while women faced a reduction of 6.5 to 11 years.

"It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should. People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment. However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem," said senior author, Professor Josh Stott in a news release.

The researchers also noted that only a fraction of the total population of adults with ADHD could be studied as less than one in nine adults with ADHD had been diagnosed.

"We know from studies of traits in the community and from studies of childhood diagnosis that the rate of ADHD in our sample is just a fraction of what it should be," Professor Stott added.

Since the condition often goes undiagnosed, particularly in adults, this new research may overestimate the reduction in life expectancy for those with the condition. The study findings may not be generalizable to other geographies or settings, the researchers caution. Also, since the study has not evaluated data on the specific causes of death, it is not possible to directly attribute the years of lost life to different factors.

However, researchers noted that early deaths in ADHD patients could be "caused by modifiable risk factors and unmet support and treatment needs in terms of both ADHD and co-occurring mental and physical health conditions."