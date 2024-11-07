Exercise is essential for warding off many health issues, including cancer. But does the timing of your workout make a difference? According to new research, getting active at two specific times of day may significantly lower the risk of colorectal cancer.

Researchers of the latest study, which examined physical activity patterns and colorectal cancer risk in nearly 86,000 participants, identified two peak times during the day when exercise is linked to reduced cancer risk. Engaging in early and late evening activity could cut the risk of bowel cancer by 11%, according to the results of the study funded by the World Cancer Research Fund.

"Being physically active is one of our Cancer Prevention Recommendations, and we know that this cuts cancer risk. These intriguing new findings offer potential for developing more specific recommendations, including patterns and timing of physical activity, for reducing cancer risk," said Dr Helen Croker, Assistant Director of Research and Policy at World Cancer Research Fund in a news release.

During the study, the participants wore accelerometers to track their movement over 1 week. They were then followed up for five years to check for colorectal cancer. Based on the timing of their physical activity, researchers noted four different patterns among the participants: continuous day-long activity, activity later in the day, early and late-day activity, and activity in the middle of the day and during the night.

People who were active both in the early and late parts of the day had an 11% reduced risk of colorectal cancer, while it was 6% for day-long activity and no change for those active in the middle of the day and the night.

However, among individuals who were more sedentary, day-long activity patterns reduced colorectal cancer risk. The effect was particularly noticeable in them because the benefits of physical activity stand out more when compared to a previously inactive lifestyle. The results were published in the journal BMC Medicine.

"Our study highlights that not only is physical activity important for reducing colorectal cancer risk, but the timing of peak activity throughout the day could play a crucial role. By identifying specific times – early morning and late day – when physical activity is most beneficial, our findings open new avenues for targeted prevention strategies. If confirmed by future research, this could provide a simple yet impactful way for individuals to further reduce their cancer risk through the timing of their exercise," Prof Michael Leitzmann, lead researcher of the study said.