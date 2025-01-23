Could your sparkling water habit be more than just a refreshing treat? New research suggests that fizzy water may offer slight benefits for weight loss, revealing the exact mechanism behind its potential effect.

In a recent study published in the journal BMJ, researchers investigated how carbonated water affects the body on a physiological level, referencing a 2004 study on hypoglycemia caused by hemodialysis.

Hemodialysis alters carbon dioxide levels in the blood, leading to a drop in blood glucose, suggesting that carbon dioxide may enhance glucose utilization. The researchers found that a similar mechanism could occur when people consume carbonated water, potentially offering slight metabolic benefits.

"Upon consumption of carbonated water, carbon dioxide (CO2) is absorbed into the bloodstream, and converted into bicarbonate by the enzyme carbonic anhydrase in erythrocytes. This process increases intracellular pH, stimulating anaerobic glycolysis in erythrocytes and leading to higher glucose utilization," the researchers wrote.

However, the researchers noted the beneficial effects are so small and it is difficult to expect weight loss effects solely from the CO2 in carbonated water. They suggest that carbonated water should be "integrated into a broader strategy of healthy living rather than relied on as a primary weight loss tool."

"Further research is necessary to better understand its long term effects and optimize its role in dietary interventions," the researchers added.

Benefits of sparkling water:

Fizzy water is often seen as a healthier alternative to sugary soft drinks, but it might do more than just quench your thirst and keep you hydrated—it could also support your digestive health. Research suggests that carbonated water can improve swallowing ability, particularly in older adults, making it a valuable option for those with swallowing difficulties. Also, sparkling water may enhance feelings of fullness after meals by helping food stay in the stomach longer. This prolonged retention could lead to a greater sensation of satiety, potentially aiding in appetite control.

Side effects of sparkling water:

People with sensitive stomachs or existing gastrointestinal conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), may experience discomfort from drinking carbonated water. They may experience symptoms include bloating, gas, or worsening of digestive issues.

Sparkling water can affect dental health due to its acidic nature. The carbonation creates carbonic acid, which can weaken tooth enamel if exposed for too long. However, research shows that sparkling water is much gentler on teeth compared to sugary drinks like soda or juice.