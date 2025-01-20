Acting swiftly during a heart attack can mean the difference between life and long-term damage. However, many people delay seeking medical help, misinterpret warning signs, or hope symptoms will resolve themselves. What if you could spot the body's red flags of a heart attack and act in time? It could save lives.

A cardiac surgeon shares how to detect a heart blockage at home without running any blood tests and offers practical tips on staying safe if symptoms strike while you're home alone.

Dr. Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon from Georgia and a popular social media figure known for his expert insights on heart health, shares key tell-tale signs of a heart blockage.

"How can you tell that you may have important blockages of the heart arteries without a single blood test, X-ray, or ECG? Well, not surprisingly, you have to listen to your body," said Dr. London in a recent YouTube video.

According to Dr. London, the four key signs to watch for are chest tightness, chest pain, shortness of breath, and pain radiating to the jaw or arm. However, he stresses that the most important thing is to watch if these symptoms worsen with exertion and improve with rest.

"This is a red flag and here's why. Let's assume for a minute that you have a blockage in the artery of the front of the heart. When you exert yourself, that area below the blockage is blood-starved and you start to have these symptoms. When you rest, the demand on this area of the heart goes down and the pain goes away," Dr. London explained.

"However, heart blockages can exist even without these symptoms, though these signs are clear red flags that require medical attention. Dr. London cautioned: "Now clearly, not having this situation doesn't mean that you don't have blockages in the heart arteries, but if they are occurring you need to see a qualified healthcare professional."

In another recent video, Dr. London shared tips on how to act if a heart attack occurs while a person is home alone. The first and obvious step is to call 911, Dr London said.

"Next, if it's night time, turn on the lights both inside and outside your house. This way EMS can easily identify your home. Unlock or better yet, open your front door. This way if you become incapacitated, the first responders can easily access your residence," he said.

Another important tip, according to Dr. London, is to sit or lie down to prevent a fall in case you lose consciousness. This can help avoid complications, such as a potential head injury, during an already critical situation.

Dr. London also recommends calling a friend or notifying a family member about your medical emergency. It's important to create an action plan in advance for you and your family to be prepared for such situations, he added.