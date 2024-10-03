Choose water to quench your thirst, other options may come with health risks. Recent research reveals that frequent consumption of carbonated beverages, fruit juices, and excessive coffee intake can increase the risk of stroke.

As part of the INTERSTROKE research project, large-scale research that investigates the risk factors for stroke, the researchers conducted two separate analyses, one exploring the effect of fizzy drinks, fruit juices, and water, and another related to tea and coffee consumption.

"Not all fruit drinks are created equal - freshly squeezed fruit juices are most likely to bring benefits, but fruit drinks made from concentrates, with lots of added sugars and preservatives, may be harmful. Our research also shows that the chance of stroke increases the more often someone consumes fizzy drinks. As a doctor and as someone who has researched the risk of stroke, we would encourage people to avoid or minimize their consumption of fizzy and fruit drinks, and to consider switching to water instead," said lead researcher Professor Andrew Smyth in a news release.

According to the results published in the Journal of Stroke, consuming fizzy drinks, whether sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened, raises the risk of stroke by 22%. The risk further escalates for those who indulge in two or more of these beverages daily. Similarly, fruit juice drinks are linked to an even higher (37%) increased risk of stroke. Also, drinking two of these beverages a day can triple that risk. However, researchers noted that the risk of stroke from blood clots is reduced in those who drink 7 cups of water daily.

The findings related to tea and coffee consumption were published in the International Journal of Stroke. While drinking more than four cups of coffee increased the chance of stroke by 37%, drinking tea was linked with a reduced chance of stroke by 18-20%.

Drinking 3 to 4 cups of black tea daily is associated with a 29% lower risk of stroke, while the same amount of green tea can reduce stroke risk by 27%. However, researchers noted that the antioxidant benefits and tea's beneficial effects against stroke get blocked when milk is added to it.

"A key goal of the INTERSTROKE study is to provide usable information on how to reduce one's risk of stroke. While hypertension is the most important risk factor, our stroke risk can also be lowered through healthy lifestyle choices in diet and physical activity. The current study adds further information on what constitutes healthy choices on daily intake of beverages," Professor Martin O'Donnell who co-leads the INTERSTROKE study said.