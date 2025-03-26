The food you eat does not just shape your physical health; it plays a powerful role in your mood and mental well-being. Now, researchers suggest that a particular seasoning that you use to enhance flavor could have a surprising impact on mental health, raising your risk of depression.

The findings of a recent study published in the Journal of Immunology are striking, as the seasoning under scrutiny is salt, a common taste enhancer found in all types of cuisines.

Earlier studies have suggested a link between high salt intake and depression, but the exact mechanism remained unclear. In the latest study, researchers used mouse models to investigate further and found that a high-salt diet triggers the production of a protein called IL-17A, which is known to have a key role in increasing the risk of depression.

During the trial, mice were fed either a normal diet or a high-salt diet for five weeks. Those on the high salt diet showed more inactivity and less interest in exploration, indicating depression-like symptoms.

Since IL-17A is linked to depression, researchers examined its role and found that those on a high salt diet had increased IL-17A levels in the spleen, blood, and brain, correlating with anxiety- and depression-like behaviors. However, mice that did not produce IL-17A did not develop these symptoms, confirming its role in depression.

The research not only highlights the connection between high salt intake and depression but also points to salt reduction as a simple yet effective way to support mental well-being. More interestingly, it suggests that targeting IL-17A could lead to new treatment approaches for depression.

"This work supports dietary interventions, such as salt reduction, as a preventive measure for mental illness. It also paves the way for novel therapeutic strategies targeting IL-17A to treat depression. We hope these findings encourage discussions on salt consumption guidelines," Dr. Xiaojun Chen, a researcher at Nanjing Medical University who led the study in a news release.

The study's findings linking salt consumption to major depressive disorder are particularly relevant given the widespread use of salt in the Western diet and the rising popularity of fast food that can contain up to 100 times more salt than home-cooked meals. This connection is becoming an increasingly urgent concern as major depressive disorder affects 15-18% of the population and ranks among the top 10 causes of death in the U.S.