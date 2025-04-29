While scientists and health experts scramble to find answers for the rising number of ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) cases, a recent study offers clues from an unexpected direction. Researchers now reveal that gestational diabetes, a health issue during pregnancy that is on the rise globally may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.

Gestational diabetes, a condition that results in uncontrolled blood sugar levels during pregnancy is a fairly common complication affecting around 14% of expectant mothers worldwide. In the United States, cases increased from 6.0% in 2016 to 8.3% in 2021, according to the CDC. This could be due to higher maternal age, increased body mass index (BMI), sedentary lifestyles, and changes in diagnostic criteria.

Diabetes during pregnancy is already known to impact the health of both mother and child, increasing the mother's risk of developing type 2 diabetes later and raising the risk of excessive weight gain in children, premature birth, and even stillbirth. Studies have shown that maternal diabetes can affect fetal brain development.

Building on this evidence, a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal reports a possible link between gestational diabetes and neurodevelopmental disorders in children, finding that those exposed to the condition are 28% more likely to be diagnosed with disorders such as ADHD, autism, and other intellectual disabilities.

The large-scale study analyzed pooled data from 202 studies covering 56 million pregnancies worldwide and found that maternal diabetes increased the risk of all types of neurodevelopmental disorders, specifically, autism by 25%, ADHD by 30%, and intellectual disability by 32%.

Children born to expectant mothers with gestational diabetes had a 20% higher risk of communication disorders, 17% higher risk of motor disorders, and 16% risk of learning disorders.

Another interesting reveal was that the timing of diabetes diagnosis also played a role, children whose mothers had pre-gestational diabetes, diabetes before pregnancy, had a stronger association with these disorders, with a 39% higher risk, compared to an 18% higher risk for gestational diabetes.

However, it is important to note that researchers only identified an association, and the study does not establish causality. Further research is needed to understand why certain neurodevelopmental disorders are more strongly affected by gestational diabetes and how the timing of diabetes onset during pregnancy plays a role. Researchers also need to explore how better blood sugar management during pregnancy might help mitigate the risk.