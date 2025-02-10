Is fat or carbs better for your body? While many swear by the high-fat Keto diet for weight loss, others argue that cutting carbs is the key to success. A new study offers powerful insights into this ongoing debate.

In a fascinating experiment, a pair of identical twins followed two different diets, one loaded with fat and the other with carbs, for 12 weeks. The results may surprise you.

Turner twins, 36-year-old Hugo and Ross Turner from the U.K., known in social media circles as "Adventure Guinea Pigs" for taking health experiments, took a recent trial where they tested the impact of high-fat versus high-carb diets.

When Ross added 500 calories of carbs from pasta and rice to his diet while avoiding high-fat foods, Hugo consumed the same number of calories from fats—such as olive oil, butter, nuts, eggs, and avocado—while following a low-carb diet.

Both followed similar workout routines, combining cardio and strength training, with rest days every three days. To support their training, they also consumed 350-calorie protein shakes for muscle building and recovery. Throughout the trial, a team of scientists from the UK's University of Loughborough closely monitored their progress.

The results showed that both brothers became fitter and leaner irrespective of their diets. While Ross, who was on a high-carb diet, experienced more energy; it did not help him gain much muscle (around 2.2 pounds). However, he performed better in cardiovascular tests and had lower cholesterol levels. Ross lost two pounds of fat, and his visceral fat decreased from 11.5% to 11.1%.

Hugo gained around 6.6 pounds of muscle and lost 0.6 pounds of fat. There were no changes in his cholesterol levels, but he gained visceral fat from 11.4% to 12.6%. Hugo said he never felt good while on a high-fat diet, as the food felt repetitive, and he missed feeling full.

"I just never felt good. I was eating at least six times a day and never felt full or satisfied, hence I was constantly hungry. But equally, I didn't have the crashes that I would probably associate with a higher-carb diet," Hugo told Business Insider.

Although the trial was not large enough to definitively determine if one diet is "better" than the other, it suggests that completely avoiding carbs or fats may not be the answer. The researchers suggest the key is in finding the right balance of carbs and fats that makes each feel their best to suit their lifestyle.