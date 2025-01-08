As part of its "Closer to Zero" initiative to reduce toxic elements like lead in foods, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unveiled new guidelines for lead in baby food this week. However, the move has faced criticism from health advocates, including Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF), an NGO dedicated to minimizing heavy metal exposure in food.

The current FDA guidelines set action levels at 10 parts per billion (ppb) for fruits, vegetables (excluding single-ingredient root vegetables), mixtures (including grain- and meat-based blends), yogurts, custards, puddings, and single-ingredient meats; 20 ppb for single-ingredient root vegetables; and 20 ppb for dry infant cereals.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), no level of lead is considered safe for infants and toddlers. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emphasizes that no amount of lead is safe for humans of any age

Although the new FDA guideline is "an important milestone", HBBF says the current limits are "insufficient" and would result in only a reduction of dietary lead exposure for children under age 2 by only 3.6%.

"Despite the importance of this initiative, the FDA's current action levels are too high to achieve meaningful reductions in lead exposure, leaving children vulnerable to lifelong harm," a news release from HBBF stated.

The advocacy group highlighted that heavy metal exposure from food in children under the age of 2 is associated with a loss of 11 million IQ points, irreversible cognitive impairments, reduced economic potential, and lifelong challenges with learning and behavior. According to an HBBF study in 2019, 95% of baby foods tested contained heavy metals, including lead, arsenic, and cadmium.

"To truly protect young children, the FDA must: Set stricter lead limits for commercial baby food to achieve significant exposure reductions. Expand its focus beyond baby food brands to include infant formula, homemade baby food ingredients, and other foods commonly consumed by babies," the news release stated.

Although the FDA's current "action levels" for lead in baby food are not legally binding, they serve as crucial benchmarks. These levels help the FDA determine when a food product can be considered adulterated, setting a standard for industry practices and consumer safety.

"The FDA must strengthen its lead limits and expand its scope to ensure meaningful protection for children's health. Anything less falls short of the urgent action parents and children deserve," they added.