Postpartum depression, a serious maternal mental health disorder that affects the health of both mother and child, is "high and rising" in the U.S., with rates doubling over the past decade, a recent study reveals.

The latest study examined trends in postpartum depression diagnoses by race, ethnicity, and pre-pregnancy body mass index in a cohort of 442,308 U.S. births. The prevalence significantly rose from 9.4 percent in 2010 to 19 percent in 2021, with higher rates observed particularly among individuals with elevated pre-pregnancy body mass index.

Postpartum depression significantly impacts maternal and child health, leading to reduced bonding, lower breastfeeding rates, and developmental delays in children. In severe cases, untreated postpartum depression may result in suicide or infanticide.

"In this cross-sectional study, PPD [Postpartum depression] diagnosis increased significantly across all racial and ethnic groups and BMI categories over the past decade," the researchers wrote in the study report published in Jama Network Open.

Although increased screening and awareness could be a reason for more diagnoses, researchers believe that it could also be due to increased obesity prevalence. The study noted that by 2021, the prevalence of postpartum depression was 17% among normal-weight mothers, 19.8% among overweight mothers, 21.2% among those with mild obesity, and 24.2% among those with severe obesity.

"Our study emphasizes the need for continued research and closely monitoring the rising trends of PPD. By identifying trends of PPD and associated demographic and clinical factors, our findings provide valuable insights for guiding future public health initiatives aimed at improving perinatal mental health outcomes and promoting maternal and child well-being," the researchers wrote.

While investigating the trend based on age, race, and BMI, researchers observed certain interesting patterns. Women of advanced maternal age, non-Hispanic White or non-Hispanic Black backgrounds, those with a history of substance use during pregnancy, and individuals with higher pre-pregnancy BMI were found to have a significantly higher prevalence of depression.

"These findings align with prior research highlighting the importance of tailored interventions to address the mental health needs of these high-risk groups," the researchers wrote.

However, according to a previous CDC analysis, postpartum depressive symptoms dropped from 15% in 2004 to 10% in 2012, but that report excluded California data and relied on self-reports, not clinical diagnoses.