Prolonged sitting has long been linked to negative effects on both physical and mental health. However, new research reveals a surprising twist: not all sitting activities are harmful to your brain. In fact, some might even offer cognitive benefits.

Researchers of the latest study explored the daily activity patterns of 397 adults, aged above the age of 60 to understand how different types of activities affect memory and thinking abilities. The findings published in the Journal of Gerontology Series A revealed that the effects of sedentary behavior on brain health depend largely on the type of activity.

For instance, mentally engaging activities such as reading, listening to music, crafting, praying, or chatting with friends were linked to improved memory and cognitive function. However, activities that do not require active participation such as watching television for a long time or playing video games, were associated with poorer cognitive outcomes.

"We found that the type of activity significantly alters its impact on brain health. Social and mentally engaging activities stimulate the brain, while passive activities, like excessive TV viewing, can have a detrimental effect," Dr Maddison Mellow, a lead researcher of the study said.

For best results for all aspects of health, Mellow suggests that people should aim at being physically active, prioritize movement that is enjoyable, and get the heart rate up.

However, if your day involves a lot of sitting, there's no need to worry. Small adjustments can still benefit your brain health. Swapping just five minutes of TV time for a mentally stimulating activity like solving a puzzle, reading, or having a phone conversation with a friend can make a meaningful difference to your brain health, suggests Dr. Mellow.

"And, while the 'move more, sit less' message certainly holds true for cardiometabolic and brain health, our research shows that a more nuanced approach is needed when it comes to thinking about the link between sedentary behaviors and cognitive function," Dr. Mellow said.

Previous studies have shown that engaging in mentally stimulating leisure activities, such as reading and playing board games, can help older adults maintain cognitive sharpness. A paper published in the PMC journal indicates that individuals aged 75 and older who participate in such activities had a reduced risk of developing dementia compared to those who did not.