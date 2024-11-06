Depression treatment often combines medication and therapy based on symptom severity. However, concerns about side effects and the limited effectiveness of drugs keep many from seeking help. Now, researchers have identified a drug-free therapy that could offer a safe, effective adjunctive treatment for non-seasonal depressive disorder.

A recent study published in the journal Jama Psychiatry found that bright light therapy for nonseasonal depression helped in symptom remission in 40% of cases. The researchers also noted that this medication-free treatment may improve the response time to the initial treatment.

Studies have shown that exposure to light can improve symptoms of seasonal mood disorders. However, the effect of external light on nonseasonal disorders was not known. For the latest study, researchers used 11 unique trials with data from 858 patients who were diagnosed with depressive disorders. The participants were exposed to extremely bright white light at an intensity of 10,000 lux for at least 30 minutes daily.

The researchers noted that "the estimated response rate to treatment with BLT (bright light therapy) in patients with nonseasonal depressive disorders was 40%, whereas that of the control group was 23%."

The patients exposed to bright light therapy also had a significantly higher remission rate and a reduction in depression scores measured by HAM-D (Hamilton Depression Rating Scale).

"The primary supportive argument in favor of using bright light as an adjunctive treatment is the cost. Even though outpatient treatment costs with antidepressants are widely variable, exposure to external light generally involves no costs or limitations, which reinforces the need to firm bright light therapy as an efficient adjunctive treatment for non-seasonal depressive disorders," the researchers wrote.

Bright light therapy has been shown to help people with sleep disorders regulate their sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm. It can effectively treat delayed sleep phase syndrome, where individuals struggle to fall asleep and wake up at conventional times.

Although the current findings suggest that bright light therapy could be a potential treatment for depression, experts advise against using light boxes at home without consulting a healthcare provider. The appropriate duration of exposure and the correct light intensity are crucial for the therapy's effectiveness and safety.