A sedentary lifestyle is linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases, including hypertension and diabetes. If your lifestyle involves a lot of sitting, researchers now suggest taking short breaks to counteract the effects.

A recent study revealed that sitting for more than six hours per day during childhood and continuing the habit into adulthood can raise blood pressure by 4mmHg. However, replacing just 10 minutes of each sedentary hour with light physical activity can lower systolic blood pressure by 3mmHg and diastolic by 2mmHg.

"This is significant, as it has been reported in adults that a systolic blood pressure reduction of 5 mmHg decreases the risk of heart attack and stroke by ten percent," said Andrew Agbaje, the study author in a news release.

The study was based on the evaluation of 2513 children from the University of Bristol's Children of the 90s cohort who were followed up from age 11 to 24 years. The participants' blood pressure, sedentary time, light physical activity, and moderate to vigorous physical activity were taken at ages 11, 15, and 24.

Initially, participants spent six hours each day sedentary, six hours in light physical activity, and about 55 minutes in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. By young adulthood, the pattern shifted to nine hours of sedentary time, three hours of light physical activity, and around 50 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

"The current study is the largest and the longest follow-up of accelerometer-measured movement behavior and blood pressure progression in youth in the world," the news release stated.

The researchers noted that as sedentary time increased over the growing years, systolic blood pressure rose by an average of 4mmHg. However, engaging in light physical activity from childhood helped lower the final blood pressure by 3mmHg, while moderate to vigorous physical activity showed no significant effect on blood pressure reduction.

"At least three hours of light physical activity (LPA) per day is critical to preventing and reversing elevated blood pressure and hypertension. Examples of LPA are long walks, house chores, swimming, and bicycling. We all, parents, pediatricians and policymakers included, should encourage children and adolescents to participate in LPA to keep their blood pressure in a healthy range," Agbaje said.