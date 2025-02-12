Are you planning to shed pounds but prefer going the natural, healthy route? You don't always need Ozempic or GLP-1 medications for weight loss; the right food choices may be all you need. A nutritionist shares tips on foods that naturally mimic Ozempic by helping you feel full longer and slowing digestion.

Luisana Carrero, a nutritionist from Houston, regularly shares simple and sustainable nutrition and workout tips on her Instagram handle, Luisana_nutritioncoach, helping people transform their bodies. In a recent post, she discusses 8 high-quality foods that naturally mimic the effects of Ozempic by boosting satiety, balancing blood sugar, reducing cravings, and helping make fat loss easier.

"Incorporate these foods into your diet to control hunger, stay satisfied longer, and lose fat," she wrote. Here are the foods to include:

1. Greek Yogurt:

Carrero suggests that the combination of protein and probiotics makes Greek yogurt a top choice. It helps reduce calorie intake while supporting gut health, and adding berries and nuts creates a tasty, balanced snack.

Scientific evidence also supports the weight loss benefits of Greek yogurt. Research shows that yogurt consumption is inversely associated with the incidence of overweight or obesity. A 2014 study evaluating 8,516 participants found that those who consumed more than 7 servings of yogurt per week were less likely to be obese than those who ate 2 or fewer servings.

2. Sweet Potatoes:

As a slow-digesting and nutrient-rich carbohydrate, sweet potatoes help improve satiety. "Bake them at 400°F for 30-45 minutes and pair with your favorite protein," Carrero wrote.

3. Berries:

With their low glycemic impact and calorie content, berries are a favorable food choice. They transform boring meals into tasty snacks and can be eaten fresh or added to items like yogurt and oatmeal.

4. Avocados:

Another tasty complement to salads and toasts, avocados offer a great combination of healthy fats and fiber that help regulate appetite hormones. In addition to supporting weight loss, this nutrient-rich fruit, packed with vitamins and antioxidants, promotes overall health.

5. Oats:

Oats help release gut hormones like peptide YY (PYY) and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), which help reduce food intake. This easy breakfast food also can reduce cholesterol, regulate blood sugar and reduce constipation.

6. Veggies:

Carrero recommends including high-fiber veggies such as broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts in the daily diet as they are packed with vitamins & minerals.

7. Lean Beef:

Rich in protein and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), lean beef supports fat loss in multiple ways. Protein not only helps build and repair muscle but also increases calorie burn during digestion.

8. Eggs:

Using eggs and egg whites can help improve satiety by regulating hunger-controlling hormones like GLP-1 and CCK (cholecystokinin). These hormones signal the brain to reduce appetite, helping you feel full longer and preventing overeating.