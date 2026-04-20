Heart palpitations are sensations where a person becomes suddenly aware of their heartbeat, noticing heart flutters, skipped beats, or a strong pounding in the chest, throat, or neck. Many people immediately worry that these feelings signal a serious heart problem, yet in many cases they are harmless variations in a normal heartbeat.

At the same time, palpitations can sometimes point to an underlying heart rhythm problem called an arrhythmia, so understanding the basics helps people decide when to seek medical advice.

What Are Heart Palpitations?

Heart palpitations describe how the heartbeat feels, not a specific diagnosis. The heartbeat may feel:

Fast or racing

Pounding or unusually strong

Like heart flutters or trembling in the chest

As if there are pauses or skipped beats

Some people notice palpitations when resting or lying in bed, while others feel them during stress, exertion, or after stimulants like caffeine. Palpitations can occur even when the heart rhythm is normal, simply because a person is more aware of each heartbeat. They can also accompany an arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat caused by changes in the heart's electrical system.

Occasional mild palpitations in otherwise healthy people are common and often not dangerous. They become more important to evaluate when they are frequent, severe, or associated with other symptoms such as chest pain or fainting.

Why Does the Heart Sometimes Skip a Beat?

Many people describe a brief pause or a sudden "thump" and say their heart feels like it skipped a beat. In reality, this sensation often comes from an early or extra heartbeat. When the heart beats too soon, it may pause briefly to reset, and the next beat can feel stronger, creating the feeling of a skipped beat.

These extra beats can come from the upper chambers (premature atrial contractions) or the lower chambers (premature ventricular contractions). In people with otherwise normal hearts, these skipped beats are usually benign and may appear more often with stress, stimulants, or fatigue. Even though they can be startling, they are a normal finding for many individuals. The key is the overall context: how often they happen, how they feel, and whether other symptoms are present.

Everyday Triggers

A wide range of common factors can cause palpitations, heart flutters, or skipped beats:

Emotional stress, anxiety, or panic

Caffeine, energy drinks, nicotine, and some recreational drugs

Alcohol, especially in larger amounts

Lack of sleep, exhaustion, or dehydration

Fever, anemia, or low blood sugar

Hormonal changes in pregnancy, menstruation, or menopause

In these situations, the body's stress response or changes in blood chemistry can temporarily alter the heartbeat. Adjusting lifestyle habits, such as cutting back on caffeine or improving sleep, often reduces palpitations significantly.

Heart-Related Causes and Arrhythmia

Palpitations may also be caused by arrhythmias, which are disturbances in the heart's normal rhythm. Types linked with palpitations include:

Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, irregular rhythms in the upper chambers

Supraventricular tachycardias (SVT), which cause very fast heartbeats

Ventricular tachycardia, a more serious fast rhythm from the lower chambers

Structural heart problems, such as valve disease, cardiomyopathy, or congenital heart defects, can make arrhythmias more likely. In these situations, palpitations and skipped beats may be a warning sign that the heart needs closer attention, according to the World Health Organization.

Other Medical Causes

Non‑cardiac issues can also influence the heartbeat and trigger palpitations:

Overactive thyroid and other hormone disorders

Electrolyte imbalances (such as low potassium or magnesium)

Certain medications, including some asthma inhalers, decongestants, thyroid medications, and stimulants

Because these conditions affect the body's metabolism and electrical balance, they can change how the heartbeat feels.

Are Palpitations the Same as Arrhythmia?

Palpitations and arrhythmia are connected but not identical. Palpitations describe the sensation, heart flutters, pounding, or skipped beats, while arrhythmia describes the actual pattern of the heartbeat. A person can have palpitations with a normal rhythm, especially during stress or heightened awareness.

On the other hand, some arrhythmias cause few or no noticeable symptoms. This is why palpitations alone cannot confirm whether the heartbeat is normal or abnormal. Medical evaluation is often needed to determine if an arrhythmia is present and whether it poses any risk.

When Should Palpitations Be a Concern?

Brief, occasional palpitations in an otherwise healthy individual are often not urgent. However, it is important to seek prompt medical help if palpitations are accompanied by:

Chest pain, pressure, or tightness

Severe shortness of breath

Fainting or feeling close to fainting

Marked dizziness or confusion

A known history of heart disease or a strong family history of sudden cardiac events

Palpitations that are frequent, last a long time, or are getting worse over time also warrant medical review. Skipped beats, heart flutters, or a racing heartbeat are especially important to discuss with a healthcare professional if they are new or persistent, as per Harvard Health.

How Are Palpitations and Arrhythmias Evaluated?

When someone reports palpitations, a healthcare provider usually begins by asking detailed questions about the sensations, timing, and triggers, as well as lifestyle habits and other medical conditions. A physical examination and an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) are common first tests to look at the heart's electrical activity.

If palpitations do not occur during a brief ECG, longer monitoring may be recommended. Wearable devices such as Holter monitors or event recorders can track the heartbeat over 24 hours or more, increasing the chance of capturing arrhythmia episodes. Blood tests may be used to check thyroid function, electrolytes, and anemia.

Living With Heart Palpitations and Skipped Beats

Living with palpitations, arrhythmia, or occasional skipped beats can be less worrying when people understand what these sensations represent. Many episodes are linked to stress, stimulants, or normal variations in heartbeat and can improve with simple lifestyle changes such as better sleep, hydration, and limiting caffeine or alcohol.

At the same time, taking symptoms seriously and recognizing warning signs ensures that dangerous rhythm problems are not overlooked. Regular medical check‑ups, honest discussion about palpitations, and a heart‑healthy routine, balanced diet, appropriate activity, and stress management, support a steadier heartbeat and greater confidence.

By learning how palpitations relate to arrhythmia, the heartbeat, and skipped beats, individuals are better equipped to notice patterns, seek advice when needed, and make informed choices that support long‑term heart health.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can dehydration alone cause heart palpitations?

Yes. When a person is dehydrated, blood volume can drop and electrolytes may become imbalanced, both of which can make the heartbeat feel faster, harder, or more irregular.

2. Do heart palpitations always show up on an ECG?

No. If palpitations are brief or infrequent, they might not occur during a short ECG recording, which is why longer-term monitoring is sometimes used instead.

3. Can someone have palpitations only at night?

Yes. Palpitations can appear mainly at night, especially when a person is lying quietly and more aware of their heartbeat, or if factors like late caffeine, large meals, or stress are involved.

4. Are heart palpitations more common as people get older?

They can be. Age-related changes in the heart, more frequent use of medications, and higher rates of conditions like high blood pressure or thyroid problems can all make palpitations more likely over time.