Bell's palsy can be alarming because it often begins with a sudden, one‑sided facial droop that looks very much like a stroke. It is, however, typically caused by facial nerve inflammation rather than brain damage, making it a stroke mimic that is usually a temporary paralysis rather than a permanent loss of function.

What Is Bell's Palsy?

Bell's palsy is an acute weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. It develops when the seventh cranial nerve (the facial nerve) becomes swollen or compressed as it passes through a narrow bony canal in the skull.

Because this nerve controls facial expressions, blinking, and some aspects of taste and tear production, even brief disruption can have a major impact on appearance and comfort.

Symptoms often appear quickly, within hours to a couple of days. A person may notice that the smile looks crooked, the eyelid does not close fully, or the face feels heavy or numb on one side. Bell's palsy is one of the most common causes of one‑sided facial droop in otherwise healthy adults, though children can be affected as well.

Why Bell's Palsy Looks Like a Stroke

Bell's palsy is often described as a stroke mimic because both conditions can cause an abrupt change in facial movement. A stroke occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel ruptures, injuring brain tissue. Bell's palsy involves the facial nerve outside the brain and does not reflect brain cell death.

Clinicians look for patterns to help tell them apart. In Bell's palsy, the entire half of the face is usually weak, including the forehead, so the eyebrow cannot be raised and the forehead does not wrinkle on the affected side. In many strokes, forehead movement is partly preserved.

Stroke is also more likely to cause additional symptoms such as arm or leg weakness, trouble speaking, confusion, vision changes, or imbalance. Despite these clues, any sudden one‑sided facial droop should be treated as a possible stroke until a medical professional has evaluated it.

Early Signs and Symptoms

The hallmark of Bell's palsy is sudden, one‑sided facial droop. Typical features include:

Difficulty closing the eye on the affected side

Drooping of the mouth corner and a lopsided smile

Flattening of normal facial folds and creases

Some people have warning signs before obvious weakness appears, such as pain behind the ear, jaw discomfort, headache, or mild flu‑like symptoms.

Others notice changes in taste, sensitivity to sounds, or increased tearing or dryness in one eye. These symptoms, combined with the pattern of facial weakness, point toward Bell's palsy and facial nerve inflammation, according to the World Health Organization.

What Causes Bell's Palsy?

The exact trigger is often unknown, but facial nerve inflammation is central. The facial nerve runs through a tight, bony tunnel; if it swells, often because of an immune or viral reaction, it can be squeezed, leading to disrupted nerve signals and paralysis.

Several viruses, including herpes simplex and varicella‑zoster, are suspected contributors. In many cases no single virus is proven, and the condition is considered idiopathic, meaning the cause is not clearly identified.

Certain factors appear to increase risk: pregnancy (especially late pregnancy or soon after childbirth), diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and recent upper respiratory infections. Bell's palsy can recur, but repeat episodes are relatively uncommon.

When to Seek Medical Care

Any new, sudden one‑sided facial droop should be evaluated immediately. Even though Bell's palsy is a common stroke mimic and is usually a temporary paralysis, only a medical evaluation can safely rule out stroke and other serious problems.

Emergency departments and urgent care centers can assess symptoms, perform a physical exam, and order imaging or other tests when needed.

Prompt care matters for two reasons. First, stroke treatments are time‑sensitive. Second, early treatment of Bell's palsy can improve the odds of full recovery and help protect the eye from damage.

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How Bell's Palsy Is Diagnosed

Diagnosis is primarily clinical. A healthcare professional reviews how quickly symptoms developed, checks facial movements (forehead, eyelids, smile), and looks for other neurological signs. If the pattern fits Bell's palsy and there are no red flags, extensive testing may not be necessary.

Imaging such as MRI or CT scans and tests like blood work or electromyography may be used when symptoms are atypical, affect both sides, or fail to improve as expected. These tests help rule out tumors, infections, Lyme disease, and other causes of facial nerve problems.

Treatment and Self‑Care

The main medical treatment for Bell's palsy is a short course of oral corticosteroids, such as prednisone, ideally started within 48 to 72 hours of symptom onset, as per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

These medications aim to reduce facial nerve inflammation and increase the chances of a good recovery. Antiviral drugs may be added in some cases, although their benefit is modest and somewhat uncertain.

Eye protection is crucial when the eyelid does not close fully. Lubricating drops and ointments, protective glasses, or taping the eyelid closed at night help prevent dryness and injury to the cornea. Some people benefit from facial exercises and physical therapy to gently retrain the muscles and reduce long‑term tightness or asymmetry.

Recovery: Usually Temporary Paralysis

For most people, Bell's palsy is a usually temporary paralysis rather than a permanent loss of facial movement.

Many begin to notice improvement within a few weeks, and the majority recover normal or near‑normal function over three to six months. A small number have residual weakness, tightness, or involuntary movements, but these often soften with time, therapy, or, in select cases, additional procedures.

Recurrence is possible but not common, and even repeat episodes often follow the same pattern of gradual recovery. Regular follow‑up with a healthcare provider is helpful if improvement stalls or new symptoms appear.

Bell's Palsy: Responding Quickly to a Stroke Mimic

Bell's palsy can be a frightening experience because a sudden one‑sided facial droop so closely resembles a stroke. Recognizing that this stroke mimic is usually caused by facial nerve inflammation, and that it leads to a usually temporary paralysis, can lessen some of the fear, but it should never discourage urgent medical evaluation.

Swift assessment allows stroke to be ruled out, treatment such as corticosteroids and eye protection to begin promptly, and recovery from Bell's palsy to unfold as safely and comfortably as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can stress cause Bell's palsy?

Stress alone does not directly cause Bell's palsy, but it may weaken the immune system and make it easier for viral infections or inflammation to affect the facial nerve.

2. Is it safe to fly on a plane with Bell's palsy?

Most people with Bell's palsy can fly safely, but they should protect the affected eye from dryness during the flight and follow their healthcare provider's advice.

3. Can Bell's palsy affect my hearing?

Yes, some people develop sensitivity to sound or mild hearing changes on the affected side because the facial nerve runs close to structures involved in hearing.

4. Is it okay to get vaccines if I've had Bell's palsy?

In most cases, vaccines remain recommended and safe; anyone with a history of Bell's palsy should discuss specific vaccines and timing with their healthcare provider.