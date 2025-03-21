Craving for a sweet treat after a meal, or a candy when you feel low may seem a totally harmless routine. But a doctor now warns that frequent sugar cravings could be more than just a habit; they might signal an underlying health condition that could have serious consequences if left unchecked.

According to Dr. Crystal Wyllie, a GP and online practitioner from the U.K., uncontrollable cravings are not just a desire for certain foods; they could be the body's way of signaling an underlying health issue.

"Cravings are often your body's way of telling you something. While most are psychological or habit-driven, unusual cravings, like a strong desire to eat ice, chalk or even ash, can signal deeper health issues, from iron deficiency to hormonal imbalances," she said, as reported by Birmingham Live.

Dr. Wyllie specifically highlighted sugar cravings as a potential warning sign. "If you often crave sugary foods like cakes, biscuits, or white bread, it could indicate unbalanced blood sugar levels," she explained. "This might be a sign of insulin resistance or even early type 2 diabetes."

Sugar cravings in individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance often stem from rapid fluctuations in blood sugar levels. When blood sugar drops too quickly, either due to the body's inability to regulate glucose properly or as a result of an insulin spike, it signals the brain to seek a quick energy boost and this triggers cravings for sugary foods. However. Dr. Wyllie warns that this can ultimately lead to a cycle of sugar spikes and crashes.

"Giving in to these cravings too often can make it harder for your body to regulate blood sugar over time. This can lead to insulin resistance, where the body's cells no longer respond properly to the hormone that controls blood sugar. If this continues, it can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes," warned Dr Wyllie.

When a person has diabetes, their body struggles to regulate blood sugar levels effectively, which can lead to long-term health complications if left unmanaged. Over time, high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Uncontrolled diabetes can also cause vision problems, including diabetic retinopathy, which may lead to blindness.