With about 13% of the U.S. population now using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound for weight loss, diabetes, and other conditions, these drugs are becoming increasingly popular. As more people turn to these weight loss solutions, it's important to understand not only how to use them effectively but also to stay alert to even the rare side effects that could arise.

A New York-based bariatric surgeon, Dr. Daniel Rosen has taken to TikTok, sharing valuable tips on how to overcome a "stall", a frustrating period where weight loss halts after initial success while using GLP-1 medications.

"Five things that can help you break a stall," Dr. Rosen shared on a TikTok video that has already gone viral. Here are his tips:

1. Hydration - Dr. Rosen emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated—aiming for at least 64 ounces of water a day, but pushing that to 100 ounces for even better results.

2. Protein - He advises ensuring you are getting between 70 to 120 grams of protein daily to support muscle retention and metabolism.

3. Increase caloric intake - Dr. Rosen also suggests increasing your caloric intake if you are severely restricting, as your body might think it's in starvation mode, causing a drop in metabolism. To signal to your body that you are not starving, he recommends eating balanced, healthy meals throughout the day.

4. Switch your injection site - If you've been using your belly, try your upper thigh instead, as the body can respond differently depending on where the medication is injected, Dr. Rosen said.

5. Consider the possibility of supra-therapeutic dosing - However, he stresses that one should go above the limit only after consulting with a doctor.

In a separate video, Dr. Rosen cautioned the users about a rare side effect that he has observed with the GLP-1 medications. "Something I've been seeing with my patients lately, a very few but a legitimate number of my patients, is allodynia," Dr. Rosen said.

"Allodynia is a sensation of the skin that is inconsistent with stimuli being applied," he said, adding that something as simple as a breeze on the skin, or cloth brushing against it may be perceived as a burning sensation.

Dr. Rosen said he has seen patients who had these issues on their arms, back, or thighs, typically those on high doses of Tirzepatide.

"I think GLP-1 medications, in general, in some way sensitize cutaneous nerves or nerves of the skin and give people this reaction where they are hypersensitive to stimuli of the skin and causes the sensation in your brain of pain or burning or tingling or itching," Dr. Rosen explained.

"I don't think it's something that is very concerning unless it becomes so bothersome that it's worth getting off the meds and sacrificing the positive benefits," he said. Dr. Rosen said he has seen allodynia getting better when reducing the dose for some time and then slowly bringing it up.