It is time to pay attention to your teen's health. Even adolescents who look healthy and fall within a normal weight range could be on the path to heart damage if they have one hidden health condition, warns a recent study.

Teens with prediabetes, a condition marked by elevated blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, may face a much higher risk of heart trouble than previously thought. According to the latest study published in the journal Diabetes Care, adolescents with prediabetes are nearly three times more likely to have worsening of both structural and functional heart damage during growth to young adulthood.

Even more striking was the discovery that heart damage progresses five times faster in females than in males, highlighting the urgent need for parents and health professionals to pay closer attention to adolescent girls when it comes to early detection and prevention of prediabetes.

In the study, researchers followed 1,595 adolescents from age 17 to 24, using data from the University of Bristol's Children of the 90s cohort. The prevalence of high blood sugar, insulin resistance, and heart enlargement of the participants was evaluated during the period.

Teens with fasting blood sugar levels of ≥5.6 mmol/L during the follow-up period faced a 46% higher risk of developing left ventricular hypertrophy, a thickening of the heart muscle that can lead to serious heart issues. For those with even higher blood sugar (≥6.1 mmol/L), the risk tripled. Researchers also noted that insulin resistance also played a role, raising the risk of premature heart damage by 10%.

"Earlier results from the same cohort indicate that late adolescence is a critical period in the evolution of cardiometabolic diseases. The current findings further confirm that even healthy-looking adolescents and young adults who are mostly normal weight may be on a path towards cardiovascular diseases, if they have high blood glucose and insulin resistance," said researcher Andrew Agbaje, in a news release.

"Worsening insulin resistance and increased fat mass have a bidirectional reinforcing vicious cycle. In the new study, we observed that two-thirds of the effect of insulin resistance on excessive heart enlargement was explained by increased total body fat. The five-fold increase in the prevalence of prediabetes within seven years of growth from adolescence to young adulthood underscores the critical importance of lifestyle behavior and dietary habits, especially after adolescents have become independent from their families," Agbaje added.