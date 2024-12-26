Kickstart the New Year with better brain health. While several factors influence brain health, improving or protecting brain health is easier than you think. The American Academy of Neurology has identified 12 key factors to protect your brain, and it all starts with a simple conversation with your neurologist or primary care physician.

"Neurologists are the experts in brain health, with the training and insight needed to help you keep your brain in top shape throughout life," said Dr. Carlayne E. Jackson, President of the American Academy of Neurology in a news release.

In the latest online issue of the journal Neurology, the experts explored various factors that may protect brain function and outline a practical framework for screening and preventive interventions.

To help organize and remember these factors, the researchers created a mnemonic called "SAFEST BRAINS," where each letter stands for different aspects that may contribute to the development and long-term maintenance of brain health.

Here are the 12 key factors that come under SAFEST BRAINS and the questions to discuss with your doctor:

Sleep- Check with the doctor if you are sleep is optimal for brain health.

Affect, Mood, and Mental Health- Talk to your doctor if you have concerns about your mood, anxiety, or stress.

Food, Diet, and Supplements-Check with your doctor if you need supplements and whether your diet provides the necessary nutrients.

Exercise- Discuss your daily or weekly exercise routine and physical activity levels with your doctor.

Supportive Social Interaction- Talk about your social support system and interactions. This is also a chance to screen for intimate partner abuse.

Trauma Avoidance- Inquire about occupational risks or fall risks based on your age and life stage.

Blood Pressure- Have your blood pressure checked at your doctor's office. Ask about secondary causes of high blood pressure, the relationship between medications and blood pressure, and ways to manage systolic hypertension.

Risks: Metabolic & Genetic Factors- Discuss your genetic risk with your doctor and learn ways to maintain a healthy weight and control lipids and diabetes.

Affordability and Adherence: Talk about any issues with the cost of medications and how life transitions might affect your insurance.

Infection: Ask if you are up to date on vaccines, and discuss your risk of infections from animals, sexually transmitted infections, and travel.

Negative Exposures: Get screened for tobacco use, pesticides, alcohol, nonprescription substances, and workplace exposures.

Structural and Social Determinants Of Health: Talk to your doctor about your concerns about housing, transportation, access to care and insurance, or personal safety.

The experts believe that discussing these key factors with your doctor will enable them to provide advice, medical care, and resources to help improve your brain health.