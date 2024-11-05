Diabetes is a global epidemic, affecting 422 million people and leading to 1.5 million deaths each year. In the U.S. alone, about 12% of the population suffers from this chronic condition.

What is Diabetes?

Insulin is a vital hormone that plays a crucial role in managing blood sugar levels. When the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin or the body becomes resistant to its effects, diabetes can develop, causing blood glucose levels to spiral out of control. Over time, uncontrolled high blood sugar can damage organs, blood vessels, and nerves, leading to serious health complications.

Managing Diabetes:

A healthy diet, regular exercise, and necessary medications are key to managing diabetes and minimizing complications from high blood sugar levels.

While many people recognize the importance of a healthy diet and exercise, several misconceptions about diabetes still persist. This National Diabetes Awareness Month, learn about the crucial role that a nutritious diet plays in preventing and managing diabetes, while Laurel Deinininger-Kimmerly, a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator from Florida debunks common myths that could affect effective management.

Why is diet important in managing diabetes?

A healthy diet is crucial for managing diabetes because it not only helps regulate blood sugar levels but also plays a significant role in controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Maintaining these factors is essential for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, a common complication of type 2 diabetes.

Research has shown that diets rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts, while moderate in alcohol and lower in refined grains, red and processed meats, and sugar-sweetened beverages, can effectively lower diabetes risk. Such dietary choices can improve glycemic control and blood lipid levels in individuals with diabetes.

Myths and Facts About Diabetes:

Myth #1 You need special foods if you have diabetes

Fact: There is no such thing as a diabetes diet.

While diabetes can be managed through a healthy diet tailored to individual needs, there is no such thing as a diabetes diet, according to Deininger, who has significant experience in Medical Nutrition Therapy and specializes in diabetes prevention and treatment.

"All foods can be included while maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. It is important to talk with a dietitian to learn how to include all foods in a balanced way of eating," Deininger told Medical Daily.

Myth #2 Diabetes is caused by eating too much sugar

Fact: Eating sugar does not directly cause diabetes.

Several factors such as heredity, age, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy eating habits can all contribute to diabetes. However, it's important to note that diabetes can also be diagnosed in individuals who do not have these risk factors.

"Health is complex. ⁣⁣⁣Someone can be diagnosed with any type of diabetes ⁣⁣⁣⁣eating any kind of diet, at every sized body, at every age, with or without a family history," Deininger explained.

⁣Myth #3 Diabetes only affects people with obesity

Fact: People of all shapes and sizes are diagnosed with type II diabetes.

Deininger explains that weight gain is a symptom, not a cause of pre-diabetes and type II diabetes⁣⁣. "One characteristic of Type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance⁣⁣. Research shows that high levels of insulin, as a result of insulin resistance, appear before weight gain," she added.

Myth #4 People with diabetes cannot eat sugar

Fact: No food needs to be eliminated from the diet of a diabetic patient.

"There are no foods that are off limits for people with diabetes. Restricting or eliminating sugar is more harmful than helpful. Sugar is present in so many nutritious foods like fruit. It is unsustainable to avoid sugar and can lead to binge eating," Deininger said.