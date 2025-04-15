Many individuals attempting to lose weight might face a frustrating stage where the number on the scale remains unchanged despite maintaining a calorie deficit and following a disciplined exercise routine. A nutritionist now reveals a lesser-known factor, that may be hindering progress toward weight loss goals.

According to Abram Anderson, a hormonal health coach and nutritionist specializing in women's health from Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the real issue might not lie in your diet or workout regimen, but in your bowel movements. He suggests that constipation, a common yet often overlooked digestive concern, could be the hidden culprit.

"If you are a woman with constipation, you will not be able to lose weight even in a calorie deficit, because that constipation is leading to inflammation," Anderson explained in an Instagram video.

Anderson does not merely explain the problem, he also offers practical strategies to relieve constipation and potentially break through the weight loss plateau. His recommended solutions are simple, effective, and can be easily incorporated into everyday dietary habits.

More whole fruits:

One of Anderson's key recommendations is to include more whole fruits such as apples, grapes, and berries into daily diet. These fruits are rich in fiber and have prebiotic properties, which means they help nourish the beneficial bacteria in your gut.

"These things have prebiotic benefits and if you mix it with water it can help clean you out," he said. Prebiotics are a type of dietary fiber that feeds the good bacteria in the digestive tract, promoting a healthy gut microbiome. A balanced gut environment not only supports digestion but also helps regulate bowel movements.

Prune juice:

Another tip Anderson recommends is drinking warm prune juice. For those who are traveling or on the go, he suggests purchasing 100% pure prune juice, warming it slightly, and drinking a cup. If there's no bowel movement within an hour, he advises repeating the process. "It's one of the sure-fire ways to get things out," he said.

Prunes are well known for their natural laxative effect, mainly because they contain sorbitol, a type of sugar alcohol that draws water into the intestines, softening stools and promoting regularity. Prunes are also rich in dietary fiber and antioxidants, making them a gut-friendly food with added health benefits.

Kimchi:

"The number one way a woman can have full poops to get rid of that inflammation and melt body fat easier is to eat at least two tablespoons of a prebiotic and probiotic food. My personal favorite is called kimchi," Anderson said.

This traditional Korean fermented vegetable dish is rich in probiotics that help balance gut bacteria and improve digestion. Its high fiber content also supports regular bowel movements, while its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties contribute to better metabolic and immune health.