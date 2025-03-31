Experiencing memory issues and declining brain function is often seen as a natural part of aging, and it can also be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's disease. But what if boosting memory was not as complicated as it seems? Research suggests that the key may lie in an unexpected place—the gut.

Adding more evidence to the fascinating connection between gut health and brain function, a recent study published in Nature Communications, suggests that a daily prebiotic supplement could sharpen memory and boost cognitive performance in adults over 60.

To investigate whether two inexpensive and widely available plant fiber supplements: inulin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS), could enhance brain function, researchers conducted a rigorous double-blind trial involving 36 pairs of twins over the age of 60. Since genetics play a significant role in cognitive health, using twins allowed the researchers to control for inherited differences, ensuring that any observed improvements in memory and brain function were more likely due to the supplements rather than genetic factors.

During the trial, the participants either received a placebo or the supplement daily for 12 weeks. At the end of the trial, researchers observed significant changes in the gut microbiome of participants who took the fiber supplement, particularly an increase in Bifidobacterium, a beneficial bacteria linked to gut and brain health.

By comparing the cognitive abilities of identical siblings using questionnaires and cognitive tests, the researchers found that after the end of the trial, the participants who took inulin or FOS consistently outperformed their sibling.

"We are excited to see these changes in just 12 weeks. This holds huge promise for enhancing brain health and memory in our aging population. Unlocking the secrets of the gut-brain axis could offer new approaches for living more healthily for longer," said first author Dr. Mary Ni Lochlainn from the Department of Twin Research in a news release.

"These plant fibers, which are cheap and available over the counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash-strapped times. They are safe and acceptable too. Our next task is to see whether these effects are sustained over longer periods and in larger groups of people," added senior author Professor Claire Steves, professor of aging and health.