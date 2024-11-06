Hit the snooze button without guilt; those extra minutes of sleep may be good for your well-being, suggests a recent study. Researchers have found that sleeping an additional 46 minutes is linked to improved well-being and positive traits such as gratitude, flourishing, resilience, and prosocial behaviors.

Even subtle changes in the amount of sleep can affect the components of your mental well-being, according to the latest study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology.

Studies have shown that people with positive traits such as gratitude and resilience have better sleep. The researchers of the latest study investigated the reverse hypothesis, that is whether extra sleep helps improve positive behavioral traits.

"This study is exciting because it expands what we know about the health effects of sleep restriction and extension to include variables related to forming flourishing moral communities," Sarah Schnitker, a researcher of the study said in a news release.

The researchers examined 90 young adults randomly assigned to three groups: sleep restriction, sleep extension, or normal sleep. The participants wore wristband actigraphy devices, which tracked sleep patterns, during the study sessions from Monday to Friday. The researchers measured participants' levels of flourishing, resilience, and gratitude and noted improvements across the week with sleep extension and worsening levels with sleep restriction.

"We saw that people who increased their sleep by 46 minutes a night ended up feeling more resilience, gratitude, life satisfaction, and purpose in life. When people were cut back on sleep by a mild average of 37 minutes a night, they experienced drops in mood, resilience, flourishing and gratitude," Michael K. Scullin, principal investigator of the study said.

The findings suggest that extra sleep not only boosts current moods and outlooks but has a far-reaching impact on overall well-being. The researchers also noted broader societal benefits, finding that sleep influences prosocial behaviors. Well-rested individuals had increased expressions of gratitude and a more positive outlook in social interactions.

"It turns out that getting more sleep has a broader influence than just feeling more alert during the day. Better sleep helps you to have a clear vision for your life and to be more resilient to the challenges that could happen tomorrow," Scullin explained.