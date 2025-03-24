If you are on a weight loss plan, you might have already come across countless diet strategies that focus on cutting carbs and boosting protein intake. But before you decide to completely eliminate carbs from your diet, consider the findings of a fascinating experiment conducted by an expert nutritionist who went without any carbohydrates for a week.

Justin Gichaba, a nutrition coach, decided to put the carb-cutting craze to the test. For seven days, he completely eliminated carbohydrates from his diet and documented the journey on Instagram. In a recent post, Gichaba shared both the positive and negative effects of the experiment, offering an honest look at what happens when you cut out carbs entirely.

"I have gone entire weeks with little to no carbs many times over. People who have done it often say how great they feel. They are less bloated, feel light on their feet, their brain fog is gone, etc. And I experienced some of those things as well," Gichaba said in the latest post.

But it wasn't all positive, cautions Gichaba, who notes that cutting carbs had a significant impact on his workouts. He felt that being on a zero-carb diet led to noticeably lower energy levels, which affected his performance. Not only did he feel weaker during weightlifting, but his stamina also decreased, especially during more intense cardio sessions.

Gichaba also explained why this happened in simple terms: "Carbohydrates are king when it comes to exercise." Without carbs, the body lacks the quick energy needed for intense physical activity, which leads to reduced performance and endurance.

Carbohydrates are also essential for recovery as it reduces stress. "Carbs immediately after exercise bring your body back into rest and recovery, allowing you to recover much faster," he added.

So, for those wondering if going keto and completely cutting out carbs is a good idea for weight loss, Gichaba advises against it. "Unless you very specifically like the diet or in a very specific situation, no," he concluded in the post.

This is because carbohydrates play a crucial role in fueling your body, especially for physical activity and maintaining overall energy levels. While a keto diet can work for some individuals with specific health goals or medical conditions, it may not necessarily benefit or be sustainable for everyone.