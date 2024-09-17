Researchers have uncovered a new way to assess the severity of eating disorders that could improve care and reduce the risk of death. A recent study suggests that monitoring electrolyte abnormalities in people with eating disorders is crucial, as these imbalances are linked to a significantly higher risk of death from any cause.

Electrolyte levels measure the concentration of essential minerals in the blood, including calcium, potassium, and sodium. An imbalance in these minerals can signal underlying health issues such as dehydration, cardiovascular disease, or kidney disease. People with eating disorders have a higher risk of abnormal electrolyte levels due to purging, the use of laxatives, and dehydration.

According to the latest study published in The Lancet Psychiatry, 32% of individuals with an eating disorder have abnormal electrolyte levels.

"These findings underscore the importance of testing for electrolyte levels in people suffering from eating disorders, and then acting on those results to potentially reduce the risk of death or other severe outcomes," said co-lead author Dr. Nicholas Fabiano in a news release.

The findings were based on a large, population-based study involving 6,000 participants from Ontario, Canada, who were diagnosed with an eating disorder. The participants were aged 13 years or older and had an electrolyte level test within one year of their eating disorder diagnosis.

The results revealed 1,987 participants (32%) had an electrolyte abnormality. Of those with an electrolyte disorder, 16% died, compared to just 6% of participants without such an abnormality.

The researchers believe that their findings could help clinicians better assess the severity of an eating disorder, which is now typically based on body mass index and behaviors like binge eating.

"These findings might inform explicit mention of electrolyte abnormalities in the criteria we use to assess the severity of eating disorders," said lead author Dr. Marco Solmi.

Since electrolyte abnormalities may be found in patients who do not fit the typical eating disorder presentations, the assessment of severity based on them could help improve care for the patients and reduce their risk of death or other negative outcomes, the researchers noted.

"Eating disorders are conditions that patients may often deny the existence of, or patients fail to appreciate the implications to their health. This study now shows that eating disorders that are severe enough to cause electrolyte disturbances have major ramifications regarding long-term patient health outcomes," said senior author Dr. Gregory Hundemer.